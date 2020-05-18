Alistair Overeem targets one last run at UFC title in the “final phase” of his career

Alistair Overeem wants one more shot at the heavyweight title as he enters the “final phase” of his career.

On May 16, Overeem returned to a winning position in the main event of UFC on ESPN 8. He collided against Walt Harris who entered the bout on a two-fight win streak. It was the first time Harris had fought since the tragic death of his stepdaughter in 2019 and he started the fight leading the way. He knocked down Alistair Overeem with a big combo, and followed up with an onslaught of ground and pound. “The Reem” miraculously recovered and managed to turn the tide on the ground. He carried the momentum into the second round and finished Harris by TKO.

Following his statement victory, the heavyweight veteran has tallied a 46-18 record, but the 40-year old understands he can’t fight forever. Before he puts down his gloves, Overeem believes he has enough time to fight for the 265-pound title once more.

“We’re still hunting for the title,” Overeem said during the UFC on ESPN 8 post-fight press conference. “I would say also I’m in the last phase of my career. So those two things are a little bit on my mind, finish the career and then one more run at the title.”

Overeem has already built an impressive resume in combat sports, including becoming the former Strikeforce, DREAM and K-1 World Grand Prix champion. He made his UFC debut in 2011 and eventually went on to fight for the belt in 2016 against the current champion, Stipe Miocic. Unfortunately, he lost the bout by KO in the first round. Miocic is expected to face Daniel Cormier in a trilogy bout next, but Overeem’s recent win will help build his case for a title shot in the near future.

