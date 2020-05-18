Chael Sonnen rips Jon Jones over “has been” comment

Jon Jones has been spending his COVID-19 lockdown on Twitter going back and forth with many of his rivals. His latest target is Chael Sonnen.

The former middleweight and light heavyweight title contender turned MMA analyst responded to the light heavyweight champion’s insults.

Who is this?

Has been with now man boobs making money off of YouTube getting hit talking about Jon Jones? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

undefeated undisputed biggest arms in west lin oregon chael p sonnen? — MMAthematician ⚪️ (@ohcanadaMMA) May 16, 2020

that took a whole 25 seconds for you guys to figure out, impressive 🙌🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

Sonnen responded by calling out the star for his multiple arrests.

Earlier this year, Jon Jones was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI). He plead guilty and is required to serve a minimum of 90 days in a patient outreach program. This isn’t the first time Jones has been arrested for driving under the influence. The 32-year old was involved in a hit and run incident in 2015. The light heavyweight champion allegedly fled the scene of the crash on foot, leaving an injured pregnant woman behind in another vehicle. His run-ins with the law provided plenty of material for his rival to use against him.

Read Sonnen’s full response below:

Guy You’re the only fighter in UFC history w/more Mug Shots than Al Capone — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

More wrecks than Evel Knievel — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

More gunshots than Seal Team 6 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

You have permanent handcuff-creases in your wrists — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

The only fighter who gets asked for more pics from Police Photographers than star-struck fans — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

But

On that rare occasion when a fan asks for a pic-do you give them the side-view out of habit? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

If you ever DROVE SOBER the networks would cover it LIVE w/HELICOPTERS — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

OH:

Last thing EVERYBODY

KNOWS

You

BEAT

THIS LATEST

CASE BY RATTING — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

When they offered ME a deal I

HARDROCKED,

Jack You ratted out your dealers

Got put in

PUNK

CITY then shoved out the back door — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

Last one I did MY bid in GenPop

Onna

WeightPile

w/the

SHOT

CALLERS You?

Only thing you lifted was your cel phone to give up your contacts — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

If Sonnen’s lengthy response proves anything, it is that the former fighter has a way with words. Do you agree with his comments, or do you think he went too far? Let us know in the comments below.