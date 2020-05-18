Chael Sonnen rips Jon Jones over “has been” comment

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen

Jon Jones has been spending his COVID-19 lockdown on Twitter going back and forth with many of his rivals. His latest target is Chael Sonnen.

The former middleweight and light heavyweight title contender turned MMA analyst responded to the light heavyweight champion’s insults.

Sonnen responded by calling out the star for his multiple arrests.

Earlier this year, Jon Jones was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI). He plead guilty and is required to serve a minimum of 90 days in a patient outreach program. This isn’t the first time Jones has been arrested for driving under the influence. The 32-year old was involved in a hit and run incident in 2015. The light heavyweight champion allegedly fled the scene of the crash on foot, leaving an injured pregnant woman behind in another vehicle. His run-ins with the law provided plenty of material for his rival to use against him.

Read Sonnen’s full response below:

