Alistair Overeem calls for a rematch with “Bigi Boy” following TKO victory over Walt Harris

UFC heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem has called for a rematch with Jairzinho Rozenstruik following his TKO win over Walt Harris.

The Dutchman was able to return to winning ways at the weekend with an emotional and impressive triumph over the aforementioned Harris, overcoming an early onslaught in the process.

Now, Overeem has set his sights on a reunion with Rozenstruik — the man who has prevented him from being on a four-fight win streak.

🔊 After winning the main event at #UFCFL, @Alistairovereem says he'd like to run it back with Jairzhino Rozenstruik next #TLTS 🔥🔥🔥@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/IiytClOwST — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) May 18, 2020

Overeem had the following to say during an appearance on The Luke Thomas Show.

“I’m not dissatisfied about the Rozenstruik performance. … We schooled the guy,” Overeem said (transcript via MMA Junkie). “We were up all five rounds, it was just like one, or actually it was two punches that he connected. In my opinion a wrong stoppage, the ref should have never jumped in and when he jumped in it was zero seconds left. I actually had thought that it was the end of the fight because I remember the click, click, last 10 seconds and then I got dropped, straight back to my feet and it was over.

“I thought I actually won that fight and then it was like hey (expletive), they stopped it, TKO? And then you have Rozenstruik talking about it. He KO’d me, he KO’d me. That guy got lucky and I would love to run it back with him because (if) I fight him again, I’m gonna finish him. One hundred percent.”

While fans can, and have, argued back and forth regarding the validity of the stoppage in the Alistair Overeem vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight, there aren’t many that have been clamoring for a rematch.

Still, if “The Reem” is able to go out there and finish “Bigi Boy”, it could actually provide him with yet another path back to the title.