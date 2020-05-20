Jon Jones responds to Francis Ngannou: “You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart”

UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones has hit back at Francis Ngannou as rumors of a fight between the two continue to grow.

“The Predator” took another huge step towards a second title shot when he knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 20 seconds at UFC 249. Jones, on the other hand, is coming off the back of a controversial victory over Dominick Reyes in Houston.

With the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy talks at a standstill, the hope is that Jones and Ngannou will come together for some kind of heavyweight superfight.

Speaking on Twitter on Tuesday, Jones took another shot to his rival.

First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that Derek Lewis fight again. You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you https://t.co/F6FEcc4mGE — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 20, 2020

“First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that Derek Lewis fight again,” Jones wrote. “You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you”.

While Jones has a point in looking towards Ngannou’s fight against Derrick Lewis as a reference point for just how far he had fallen after the Miocic defeat, Ngannou has been able to win four straight fights via first-round knockout since that night.

The popular opinion seems to be that “Bones” is more than capable of capturing the UFC Heavyweight Championship when he makes the move up, but at the same time, a sea of challengers at light heavyweight are starting to emerge.

Jones has already beaten the likes of Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes recently, but Santos, Reyes, Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira all have legitimate claims for a title shot. Ngannou, on the other hand, will likely be hoping that he can secure a rematch with Stipe Miocic if the Ohio native can once again overcome “DC”.

If it wasn’t obvious enough already, there are many moving parts involved in trying to get this fight over the finish line. All we can do is sit back and see what direction the UFC decides to go in.

Does a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou appeal to you?