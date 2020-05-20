Walt Harris plans to take Alistair Overeem up on his offer to train together following TKO loss

Walt Harris says he will be taking Alistair Overeem up on his offer to train together following his TKO loss.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 8 in Jacksonville, Florida, Harris returned to the Octagon to battle Overeem. It was an important fight for the heavyweight division and early on, “The Big Ticket” dropped the 40-year-old and nearly finished him in the first round.

Yet, Overeem took the fight over after that and landed a beautiful head kick and punch that dropped Harris and he finished it with ground and pound strikes. After the fight was stopped you could hear the Dutchman tell Harris they need to train together, which The Big Ticket plans to make happen.

“Beautiful family bro! Gonna reach out soon to take you up on that offer! You’re the man! #GirlDads,” Harris commented on Overeem’s Instagram.

If Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem do end up training together this would not be the first time “The Demolition Man” trains with a former foe. Following his TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 225 the two became main training partners. They also still train together to this day.

There is no question Overeem and Harris can help each other out. It is also amazing to see these former opponents want to help each other.

With the TKO victory, Alistair Overeem returned to the win column following the last second knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik last time out. The Dutchman is hoping he can work his way back up to a title shot in the near future.

Walt Harris, meanwhile, had his four-fight unbeaten streak snapped with the TKO loss. The Big Ticket is still ranked inside the top-10. So, he could still work his back up to the top of the division.

What do you make of Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem agreeing to train together after UFC on ESPN 8?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/19/2020.