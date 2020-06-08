Ali Abdelaziz slams Conor McGregor over his retirement from fighting

Ali Abdelaziz has hit out at UFC star Conor McGregor after his latest retirement on social media this past weekend.

The controversial manager has had his fair share of opinions when it comes to McGregor over the course of the last few years, and in return, “The Notorious” has fired right back with a series of accusations — especially in the midst of his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdelaziz’s star client.

After McGregor’s retirement on Saturday night, Abdelaziz couldn’t help but interject on Twitter.

You should’ve stepped in and fought tony Ferguson. You’ve been hiding from him, for years. @JustinGaethje stepped in, and got the job done. Now your bitch ass needs to sit down and watch the two best fighters in the world fight @TeamKhabib https://t.co/F1TjZc2p5b — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 8, 2020

It doesn’t seem likely that we’re going to see McGregor take on Nurmagomedov in a rematch of their October 2018 clash anytime soon, but at the same time, it’s hard to believe that we’ve seen the last of him inside the Octagon.

The opinion of Abdelaziz on this matter is obviously going to be tainted given is animosity toward McGregor, but there’s no denying the power he has with many of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s biggest stars working with his brand.

Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is expected to take on Justin Gaethje later this year as he prepares to defend the UFC Lightweight Championship. McGregor has been toying with the idea of sticking at welterweight in order to try and claim his third world title in a third weight class, but the appeal of trying to avenge the loss to Nurmagomedov will surely be too strong if he does, in fact, go back on his retirement.

Either way, this is a feud that probably isn’t going to go away any time soon.