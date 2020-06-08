Amanda Nunes plans to take a break following historic title defense at UFC 250

Two-weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes is planning on taking a break in the wake of her win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.

Nunes took her win streak in the UFC to eleven on Saturday night as she put on an absolute clinic in her unanimous decision triumph against the aforementioned Spencer. After the fight, the question seemed to almost immediately turn towards what she’ll do next.

In the post-fight press conference, Nunes addressed that question and confirmed that she’ll be taking some time away from the sport as she awaits her first child with her partner Nina Ansaroff.

“A break for sure,” Nunes said (via MMA Mania). “The baby come in three months. I have to organize a lot of things, her room. I have to do so many things and I really need a break now. I think maybe off for sure. I have to do a couple things and be ready for my baby.

“I’m very happy, I just can’t wait to see my baby,” Nunes added. “Life is perfect. I’m just loving this fun ride and the joy of every single day, trying to be a good person and knowing life will give it back. I don’t want to do bad for anybody. I just want to keep making history.”

Given some of the names Nunes has been able to beat on this historic run of hers, we’d say that she has earned the right to step away from mixed martial arts for a while in order to focus on what will be one of the greatest days of her life when her child is born.

As for what’s going to be next for Amanda Nunes when she inevitably returns, nobody really knows for sure — but whatever it is, you can bet she’s going to be the favorite.