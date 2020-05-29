Ali Abdelaziz suggests that MMA media journalists are “the weakest people on earth”

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has labeled the MMA media as the “weakest people on earth”.

The Dominance MMA boss—responsible for athletes such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justing Gaethje—has called out the entire MMA media industry. He claimed MMA journalists are “weak” in contrast to the tough sport of mixed martial arts.

The toughest sport in the world is covered by the weakest people on earth. If u put the wimpiest people on the planet in the same room the media are wimps amongst WIMPS. The bald headed guy, got it right. I’m tired of fake people. Fighters deserve better. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 28, 2020



“The toughest sport in the world is covered by the weakest people on earth,” Ali Abdelaziz said on Twitter. “If u put the wimpiest people on the planet in the same room the media are wimps amongst WIMPS. The bald-headed guy, got it right. I’m tired of fake people. Fighters deserve better.”

Ali Abdelaziz seems to be in agreement with Dana White who recently slammed the MMA media. The UFC president received criticism from the industry for his decision to push forward with UFC 249 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He responded by trashing the media, calling them the “weakest and wimpiest people on earth”.

“Think about this: Go online and look at some of these people – and this isn’t a knock, this is just a fact: The weakest, wimpiest people on earth cover the biggest, baddest sport on earth,” White said. “What do you expect them to say? What do you think they’re gonna say?”

