Ali Abdelaziz says Justin Gaethje will make people rich by cashing in as underdog against Conor McGregor

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is confident that Justin Gaethje would line the pockets of many fans as the underdog in a Conor McGregor matchup.

Abdelaziz, the CEO of Dominance MMA, is responsible for a plethora of MMA stars including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. One of his lightweight talents is none other than “The Highlight” Justin Gaethje.

The 31-year old Gaethje joined the UFC in 2017. He finished Michael Johnson by TKO in his UFC debut. Now, he is riding a three-fight win streak—all first-round finishes first-round finishes. In his last appearance, Gaethje finished his former training partner, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone with a barrage of punches to claim a TKO win.

Since his September 2019 showdown against Cowboy, Gaethje has been calling out Conor McGregor for a fight. He has openly taunted the Irishman for avoiding a matchup and said there is “no doubt” McGregor is “ducking him.”

With both fighters sharing formidable striking abilities and a first-round victory over Cerrone, the matchup would undoubtedly satisfy fans. Abdelaziz believes it would also improve the bank balances of bettors picking Gaethje.

On Twitter, The Athletic’s Shaun Al-Shatti reported that Conor McGregor is a 2-1 favorite in the hypothetical matchup (according to BetOnline).

Abdelaziz was quick to respond.

“[Justin Gaethje] is f oing to make people rich.”

Abdelaziz is clearly confident that the wrestling skill and knockout power of Justin Gaethje will see him through to a victory against “The Notorious.” However, The Highlight also has two significant losses at the hands of Eddie Alvarez, and Dustin Poirier — two opponents that McGregor has beaten.

Who do you think would win in a Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor fight? Who would your money be on based on the current odds?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/19/2020.