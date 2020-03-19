Leon Edwards slams ‘weird guy’ Tyron Woodley for demanding Colby Covington fight

Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley were supposed to fight in the main event of UFC London this Saturday. In the end, however, the coronavirus pandemic made this card impossible, and both men will have to wait for the next fights.

Since the cancelation of this event, Edwards has been vocal about his desire for a rescheduled fight with Woodley. Woodley, however, has shifted his attention to his long-time rival Colby Covington.

“The only reason that the Leon Edwards fight ever got booked is because Colby Covington wasn’t ready to fight,” Woodley said to Ariel Helwani recently. “And they didn’t know when Colby would be ready to fight, and I didn’t want to wait.”

Edwards doesn’t believe Woodley is in a position to call his shots in this fashion.

While Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champ, Edwards reminds that he hasn’t fought since his decisive title loss to Kamaru Usman and that he’s closing in on his 40s.

“Now you can see why people don’t really like him,” Edwards told MMA Fighting of Woodley’s objection to a rescheduled fights. “He moans a lot. He’s just a weird, weird guy. Me and him wouldn’t be friends outside of fighting. We’re two different human beings. Two different personalities. But you can tell why people don’t like him.

“He’s getting older as well,” Edwards added. “He’s 37 or 38. His leverage is disappearing. He’s coming off a bad loss. His last five fights weren’t the best. For him to try and dictate what he wants next ‘I’m only fighting Colby next,’ it doesn’t warrant the position that he’s in.”

While Edwards is willing to accept a rescheduled fight with Woodley, he’d also accept fights with Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal. At this stage, he’s just looking to solidify his claim to a title shot — an opportunity he feels he’s already owed.

“For me, there’s no other option,” Edwards said. “I’m way overdue for a title shot let alone fighting Woodley. I’m only fighting Woodley as a favor just to get to beat a former world champion again. Add his scalp to this and get the world title.

“I truly believe I deserved a world title shot two or three fights ago. I’d fight Colby as well. Colby, [Jorge] Masvidal or Woodley or the title shot.”

What do you think of these comments from Leon Edwards? Would you like to see him fight Tyron Woodley next, or would you prefer to see Woodley matched up with Colby Covington?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/19/2020.