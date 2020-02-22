Justin Gaethje says there’s ‘no doubt’ Conor McGregor is ducking him

Justin Gaethje believes Conor McGregor is ducking him.

Gaethje has been calling out the Irishman for quite some time, and took shots at McGregor for making his return fight against Donald Cerrone given ‘The Highligt’ had just knocked out ‘Cowboy.’ After McGregor won, the trash-talk only increased as he called for the fight but he says the Irishman is ducking him.

No doubt about it. https://t.co/4ol5bgyhQc — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 21, 2020

“No doubt at it,” Justin Gaethje responded to a fan on if McGregor is ducking him.

Although Gaethje says McGregor is ducking him, the Irishman said “The Highlight” is on his hit list and he will get to him eventually.

Justin Gaethje is riding a three-fight winning streak. There, he knocked out James Vick, Edson Barboza, and Donald Cerrone all in the first round. Before that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez by stoppage in what was his first career losses. He’s currently 4-2 in the UFC with another TKO win over Michael Johnson.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Cerrone at UFC 246. It marked his first fight since October of 2018. There, he suffered a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt. Before that, he had the legendary boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. In his next most recent MMA fight he knocked out Alvarez to become the first-ever simultaneous two-weight champion.

If McGregor and Gaethje were to fight, it would no doubt be a massive fight. Even John Kavanagh says they’d be interested in but would want it to be at welterweight. They could fight in a number one contender scrap where the winner would battle the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov-Tony Ferguson later this year.

Whether or not Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje will fight next is unknown at this time but The Highlight believes the Irishman is ducking him.

Do you think Conor McGregor is ducking Justin Gaethje? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/21/2020.