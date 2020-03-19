Joe Rogan shares thoughts on Kevin Lee attempting to keep fighting after tapping out

Joe Rogan wasn’t on commentary duty for last weekend’s UFC Brasilia card, but he did film a Fight Companion episode of his podcast for the event, alongside his friends Eddie Bravo, Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen.

The UFC Brasilia card included plenty of interesting moments. One of the more interesting moments came at the end of the main event, which pitted lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Kevin Lee against each other.

In the third round, Oliveira responded to a Lee takedown with a tight guillotine choke. The choke forced Lee to tap, and the referee to end the fight. Seconds after the referee intervened, however, Lee attempted to continue fighting as if he had never tapped.

This bizarre sequence initially left Rogan and his guests confused.

“He tapped and he tried to go back to fighting,” Rogan said of Lee. “Dude, he tapped and he went back. Oh my God.

“Do you think he went to sleep and then came back? Do you think he put him to sleep? He tapped and then he went right back to wrestling,” Rogan added.

Schaub then suggested that perhaps Lee had been hoping nobody saw the tap.

“Maybe he was hoping people didn’t see the tap,” Schaub stated.

After watching the replay, Rogan once again offered up the hypothesis that Oliveira briefly choked Lee unconcious, and that Lee likely didn’t remember tapping — hence his attempt to continue fighting despite the ref’s intervention.

“It’s like he woke up and jumped on his back,” Rogan posited. “Oh my goodness. Wow, that’s crazy. He must have woke up. [Oliveira] must have choked him out, he must have choked him unconcious and [Lee] woke up thinking the fight was still going on. That’s crazy.”

What are your thoughts on the way the UFC Brasilia main event scrap between Charles Oliveira and Kevin Lee concluded? Are you with Joe Rogan on this one?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/19/2020.