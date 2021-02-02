Ali Abdelaziz confirms Justin Gaethje open to fighting Michael Chandler

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed that Justin Gaethje is interested in fighting Michael Chandler for his next fight inside the Octagon.

With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov set to retire any day now and vacate his belt in the process, the race for the next lightweight title fight has become fierce. Dustin Poirier seems to be the heir to the throne following his knockout win over Conor McGregor, but he said this week that right now he is willing to sit back and wait for the right opportunity. That means fighters like Gaethje, Chandler, and Charles Oliveira are all in the mix for the next vacant lightweight title fight.

After Chandler conveyed interest in fighting Gaethje, Abdelaziz representing Team Gaethje has now responded and they confirmed interest in the bout. There’s just one thing, Abdelaziz says: he wants Chandler to “stop trying so hard in the media.” Check out what ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported about this potential upcoming fight.

Asked Justin Gaethje’s (@Justin_Gaethje) manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) what the chances are Michael Chandler is his next fight. “We’re open to it. Justin has fought a lot of guys tougher than Michael Chandler. But he needs to stop trying so hard in the media.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 2, 2021

Gaethje and Chandler are both ranked in the top-five of the UFC lightweight division, so they are certainly potential opponents for a vacant title. It still feels like Poirier is the leader of the pack at the moment, but if he doesn’t want to fight anytime soon then the UFC will likely just go ahead and book another fight instead. Poirier might not be a part of that fight, but Gaethje and Chandler are certainly possibilities to be. Just don’t let Oliveira hear it, as he seems to be becoming the forgotten man in this.

Do you want to see Justin Gaethje fight Michael Chandler next?