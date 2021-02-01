Dustin Poirier suggests Charles Oliveira fights Michael Chandler for vacant lightweight title

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier suggested that Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fight each other for the vacant title.

The race for the UFC lightweight title is high in the wake of Poirier’s knockout win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov almost assuredly set to retire in the coming weeks and vacate the belt, Poirier — the self-named “uncrowned world champion” — is fully expected to be one half of whatever the next lightweight title fight is. His opponent, however, is still up in the air, with McGregor, Chandler, Oliveira, and Nate Diaz all realistic options.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Poirier said that right now he isn’t sure what the UFC wants to do next. He said he hasn’t begun talks about his next fight yet and said that right now he wants to take a step back and watch the division. While Poirier surveys the land, he said the UFC can go ahead with a vacant title fight between Oliveira and Chandler. If that’s what the UFC wants, then Poirier is giving his blessing for it.

“I want to be the world champion, and Charles is a guy that’s paid his dues. He’s earned where he’s at, no doubt about it. Let him and Chandler fight for the belt. If they want Chandler in there for the title, and he’s calling for the title. Let them fight for the belt. I’ll take a step back and just watch,” Poirier said.

Oliveira has won eight straight fights and is coming off of a one-sided victory over Tony Ferguson, so he is very deserving of fighting for the title, but has made it clear that he wants Poirier next. As for Chandler, he’s coming off of a one-punch KO win over Dan Hooker in his UFC debut. He’s won three straight fights by knockout dating back to his Bellator run and is deserving of fighting for the belt too. Both of them deserve to fight for the title.

But for most MMA fans, the thought of Poirier not being at one half of the next UFC lightweight title won’t sit well with them. Then again, he’s the uncrowned champion for a reason. And until the best option emerges for him, he has no problem waiting for the best potential matchup.

