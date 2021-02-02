Mike Perry uses MMA math to explain why he is the GOAT

UFC welterweight Mike Perry explained why is the current GOAT in a comical new video he posted where he uses MMA math to prove his point.

Perry, the UFC welterweight fan favorite-turned-new dad, took to his Instagram to post a humorous clip of himself crunching numbers to show why he is superior to both UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and superstar Conor McGregor. Watch below as Perry explains why he is the UFC’s current GOAT.

Mike Perry explains why he believes he is the GOAT in the UFC currently pic.twitter.com/VgaupF6eVf — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) February 1, 2021

“I saw this thing, it was like McGregor and Khabib’s opponents’ records. And it was like, their records together. So like, McGregor’s opponents had 268 wins and like 68 losses. And Khabib’s opponents had like 280 wins and like 119 losses. And I did the record of the math on mine and it was, my opponents had 299 wins versus 85 losses,” Perry said.

Of course, while Perry is very confident in his skills, surely he is just joking around. While Perry is certainly a capable fighter in his own right, he isn’t the championship-level fighter that either Nurmagomedov is now or that McGregor was a few years ago. If anything, Perry’s numbers show that MMA math doesn’t mean all that much. Every fight is different and you can’t just assume one fighter beats another fighter just because they may have a win over a common opponent. Then again, it doesn’t stop fans from often citing it, though Perry’s numbers show the flaws in MMA math.

As for Perry’s UFC career, he is currently enjoying his newfound fatherhood, but he seems likely to return to the Octagon sometime this spring or in the summer. Perry is coming off of a decision loss to Tim Means at UFC 255 and overall he has lost three of his last four fights. Despite the losing skid, he’s a fan favorite and won’t be cut.

Who do you want to see Mike Perry fight when he returns to the Octagon?