Jorge Masvidal issues scathing response after Kamaru Usman suggests he wants to run things back after fighting with a broken nose

Jorge Masvidal has responded to Kamaru Usman after he said he would like to run things back.

At UFC 251, Masvidal stepped up on a weeks’ notice to battle Usman for the welterweight title. “Gamebred” didn’t have a training camp and in the first round had some success. However, Usman used his wrestling and clinch to win the last four rounds and defend his title.

Although Usman clearly won the fight, he revealed he had a broken nose in the fight and wants the rematch to prove he can finish Masvidal.

“I was unhappy because as much as I put into preparing for fights, I basically was just on autopilot that fight,” Usman said to ESPN about Jorge Masvidal. “A lot of things played a factor in that fight. I’m way better than that. I have way more tools and skills to display than what I showed, because out there, I beat him with stuff I’ve been doing for five years.

“It’s me versus me out there,” Usman continued about his win over Masvidal. “So, there’s a potential of that fight happening again if he works himself there, but I want to do it again because I want to put an exclamation on it. I want to finish him. I want to impress myself.”

Although Usman believes he would finish Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, “Gamebred” has his doubts. Instead, Jorge believes if he even has a three-week camp he goes out there and finish the champ to become the new welterweight champion.

Showed up with a nose. Left with a broken nose. I get at least 3 weeks I take his head and the belt https://t.co/lNJZqmFTkx — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 2, 2021

There is no question if Kamaru Usman beats Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 a rematch between Jorge Masvidal certainly makes sense. It would be a massive fight and having “Gamebred” on a full camp adds some intrigue to the rematch.

Would you like to see Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2?