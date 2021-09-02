Ali Abdelaziz claims Kamaru Usman would KO Jake Paul in under 4 rounds

Ali Abdelaziz believes his client Kamaru Usman would knock Jake Paul out in under four rounds if they fought in a boxing match.

Jake Paul moved to 4-0 as a professional boxer last weekend with a split decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. While some felt as if Paul should’ve had an outright unanimous decision result, others suggested Paul should consider hanging up his gloves altogether.

Kamaru Usman, the current welterweight king in the UFC, has been linked with a boxing match against Paul in the past – and his manager Abdelaziz seems to think he’d have no issues in beating “The Problem Child” if they ever stepped into the ring together.

After watching this fight, Kamaru Usman will KO Jake Paul under 4 rounds. Jake doesn’t have a punchers chance.@USMAN84kg @jakepaul — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 31, 2021

It makes sense for Jake Paul to take a bit of time off before deciding his next move but at this current crossroads in his career, you’d have to imagine he’ll want to get back in there before the end of the year or the start of 2022 in order to really capitalise on this momentum.

As for Usman, something tells us Dana White isn’t going to be all too interested in the idea of “The Nigerian Nightmare” jumping ship to the squared circle – even just for one fight.

