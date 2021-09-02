Israel Adesanya shares his thoughts on Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley, questions one scorecard

UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

Last Sunday night, Jake Paul was able to keep his unbeaten pro boxing record going thanks to a split decision win over the aforementioned Woodley. “The Problem Child” had to face some adversity but did more than enough to get his hand raised, cementing his spot as one of the biggest draws in the sport right now.

One man who was watching closely was Adesanya – someone who has a fair bit of experience in the kickboxing realm.

“Well, Tyron, he is just waiting. He’s waiting for a counter. He’s waiting for Jake to do something so that he can counter. Yeah, he was just waiting for one thing and it’s like, you’re waiting for this guy to make a move when you can make him make a move, make a mistake. When Tyron feinted or gave him a look, Jake did jump as well, but Tyron was jumpy anytime Jake made a feint, too.”

“I thought Jake won. I don’t know what the other judge gave it to Tyron for.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

While Israel Adesanya may have had a decent time watching the fight unfold, many felt let down and suggested Woodley should’ve let his hands go moreso than he did. “The Chosen One” landed a nice left hook in the fourth round that had Paul against the ropes and if he’d pushed forward a little bit more, perhaps he would’ve been able to get over the finish line.

