Kevin Lee believes he poses the biggest threat to Kamaru Usman: “There’s nobody else that has my style that can take it to him”

Kevin Lee believes he is a bad matchup for the welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman.

Lee is set to make his return to welterweight on the main card of UFC Vegas 35 against Daniel Rodriguez who took the fight on short notice. It’s an intriguing matchup and Lee already told BJPENN.com he believes he is a top-five welterweight and will only need a few wins to get a title shot. That played a big role in why he decided to move up in weight, and the fact he believes he has the style to defeat Usman.

“That’s what excites me about this, it’s a wide-open division. Usman’s at the top, who’s no joke, I think right now he’s the number one pound-for-pound so he’s the guy I’m chasing,” Lee said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Beyond that, he needs challengers and there’s nobody else that has my style that can take it to him. I’m excited to put together a few wins and show I’m the guy who can beat him.”

Why Kevin Lee believes he has a bad style matchup for Kamaru Usman is due to his wrestling. He knows he has the grappling to cause fits for Usman and he says that is what gives him an advantage over the rest of the division.

“You have to at least have the threat of the takedown. Being underneath someone like me is a nightmare, he’s going to know that,” Lee explained. “Masvidal isn’t a threat of a takedown, Colby is, but he more pushes you against the fence and wears on you. My jiu-jitsu is a lot more complete than most of these guys. I bring a lot of things to the table that he hasn’t seen before. People on the outside don’t really recognize that.”

In order for Lee to even face Usman, he will need to defeat Rodriguez on Saturday and then string together a few more wins.

