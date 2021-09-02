Darren Till reminds Derek Brunson that “I ain’t no Kevin Holland and I ain’t no Edmen Shahbazyan”

Ahead of their fight at UFC Vegas 36, Darren Till reminded Derek Brunson that “I ain’t no Kevin Holland and I ain’t no Edmen Shahbazyan.”

Till takes on Brunson in the main event of this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 36 card. It’s a pivotal fight between the two top-10 ranked middleweights, as the winner figures to get one step closer to the title. Heading into this fight, Till is coming off of a close decision loss to former champ Robert Whittaker, while Brunson has won four straight fights, albeit over lesser-ranked fighters, including the aforementioned Holland and Shahbazyan, who have shown serious holes in their takedown defense. Just because Brunson smashed those guys with ease doesn’t mean Till will be easy to take down, and he reminded Brunson of just that.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC Vegas 36, Till explained what makes him a more difficult matchup for Brunson than either Holland or Shahbazyan were prior to him.

“He’s been beating these guys, but I’ll keep saying it. This is no disrespect to anyone, but I ain’t no Kevin Holland and I ain’t no Shahbazyan. I’m a different animal coming in there Saturday. I’ve got fight IQ, I’m getting more ferocious with age and it seems like he’s getting better with age. I mean, I know he’s 37, 38 but he seems like blonde Brunson is f*cking, is the man, mate. So, I’m prepared for Saturday, mate. I’ve done all me work, I’ve done all me pads, all me sparring, and I’m ready for whatever comes,” Till said (via MMA Weekly).

The current betting odds for this fight feature Till as a -170 betting favorite with Brunson as a +150 underdog. It’s an intriguing fight and the winner is poised to take a big step forward.

Do you think Darren Till will defeat Derek Brunson this Saturday at UFC Vegas 36?