Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 betting odds released

The sportsbooks have opened up the odds for the rematch between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway.

Volkanovski and Holloway met back in December at UFC 245, with Volkanovski pulling off an upset by winning a unanimous decision to take home the belt. After the fight, UFC president Dana White admitted interest in a rematch. The rematch is not yet official but seems likely to happen sometime this summer once Volkanovski heals up from a broken hand suffered against Holloway.

In anticipation of a potential rematch, the online sportsbook 5Dimes opened up the odds for Volkanovski vs. Holloway 2. Check them out below (via BestFightOdds.com).

UFC Futures Odds

Alexander Volkanovski -175

Max Holloway +135

Volkanovski opened as a -175 betting favorite, meaning you would have to bet $175 to win $100. Holloway opened as a +135 betting underdog, meaning you would have to bet $100 to win $135.

Considering this fight just happened a few months ago and Volkanovski won the fight, it’s no surprise to see him open as the favorite for the rematch despite how dominant Holloway was as a champion in the years before they fought.

Volkanovski (21-1) is riding an 18-fight win streak and hasn’t lost since 2013. The 31-year-old Aussie is a perfect 8-0 since making his Octagon debut in 2016 and is coming off of back-to-back wins over Holloway and Jose Aldo, the two greatest featherweights in UFC history.

Holloway (21-5) is coming off of a loss to Volkanovski which snapped a 14-fight win streak for him at 145lbs. The UFC featherweight champion between 2016 and 2019, Holloway has actually lost two of his last three fights with a decision loss to Dustin Poirier at lightweight during that stretch. Still, he remains one of the best to ever do it at 145lbs.

Who is your money on in the rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/24/2020.