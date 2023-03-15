Alexander Volkanovski reacts after Jon Jones bumps him from top spot in UFC P4P rankings: “Can I really argue that when you look at it?”

Alexander Volkanovski is reacting after Jon Jones bumped him from top spot in the UFC P4P rankings.

It was at UFC 284 on February 11th of this year where Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) fought Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) in the lightweight main event taking place at The RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia. The result was a unanimous decision win for Makhachev.

Although victorious, Makhachev failed to take top spot in the P4P rankings, and ‘The Great’ remained as #1 in the UFC Pound-for-Pound rankings.

Well, that has now changed. Volkanovski is no longer ranked #1, he has been replaced by Jon Jones, and the Australian now holds the #2 spot.

It was Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) vs Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) in the heavyweight main event on Saturday March 4th at UFC 285. ‘Bones’ won via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:04 of round 1.

Ending a three-year sabbatical from the UFC, and moving up a weight class, Jones enjoyed winning the heavyweight belt, and performance of the night status.

As of March 7, 2023, Jon Jones is now #1 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Volkanovski, during a recent appearance on ‘Steve O’s Wild Ride!‘ shared his thoughts on Jones taking the top spot from him in the P4P rankings:

“Everyone loves talking about it (P4P rankings). It’s a big deal. I’ll be honest with you, (being) a champion was great, being pound-for-pound #1 (was greater), which Jon Jones took that from me. I don’t think with all of the (rankings), but with the UFC, yes… It was just that one (fight in three years), but what he did, moving up, at least he moved up and showed that pound-for-pound comes into play.”

Continuing Alexander Volkanovski said:

“The body of work that we’ve done in the last three years, obviously, a lot of people are gonna be like, ‘Look what Alex has done in the last three years.’ You can get that, but at the same time, look at what Jon Jones has done as well. Can I really argue that when you look at it? He’s gonna be one of the greatest of all time. For him to take that is like, ‘Damn it, what do you do?'”

Do you agree that Jones should be ranked with the top spot in the P4P rankings?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!