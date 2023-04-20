Alex Volkanovski UFC Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski not looking past “dangerous” Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290: “He’s been dominating and looking good in his last few”

By Harry Kettle - April 20, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski has said that he isn’t looking past the challenge of Yair Rodriguez when they collide at UFC 290 this summer.

Following on from his dramatic collision with Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski is ready to dive right back into the Octagon. On July 8, ‘The Great’ is set to defend his UFC featherweight championship when he goes up against interim champion Yair Rodriguez.

After years of being viewed as a contender, Rodriguez finally has the chance to climb to the top of the mountain and become the third Mexican-born undisputed champ. Of course, that’s easier said than done, given Volkanovski’s status as one of the pound-for-pound best in the sport.

Some fans are already looking at the prospect of Volkanovski running it back with Makhachev. For the man himself, though, he isn’t ready to look past Yair.

“I’m looking at him as a real challenger, like he’s a dangerous fighter,” Volkanovski said. “He could be one of the most dangerous fighters I’ve fought really. When you talk about unpredictability and knockout power and so many different tools, you need to take him really serious. I think I’m the best fighter in the world, so am I confident? Yeah, but I know not to take this guy lightly. He’s been dominating and looking good in his last few fights.”

Volkanovski is ready for Rodriguez

“He was very good with his flashy stuff, but that’s all he sort of cared about,” Volkanovski said. “Now he looks like he’s a lot more comfortable at all ranges. He looks very unpredictable, when you’re pressuring him at a long range, no matter where it is, he can fire all different things from all different angles. That’s always a big threat, so it’s good. That’s when the master game planning and the fight IQ and all that type of stuff needs to come in, and (I’m) looking forward to it because, again, that excites me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who is your favorite to win this fight? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Ricky Glenn

Ricky Glenn vows to finish Christos Giagos early at UFC Vegas 71 and prove he deserves "a top-15 guy" next

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023
Nate Diaz

Bobby Green believes Nate Diaz is even better at boxing than MMA - expects him to 'expose' Jake Paul

Andrew Whitelaw - April 19, 2023

Bobby Green is a big believer in Nate Diaz and his boxing skillset. The Stockton legend recently fought out his contract in the UFC and signed off with a a submission win over Tony Ferguson […]

Thiago Alves
UFC

Watch former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves unload low kicks on the boys from Back Breakers and Bites (Video)

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023

Thiago Alves showed off his strong leg kicks during a recent sit-down with the boys from Back Breakers and Bites. Alves fought in the UFC from 2005 to 2019, competing against the who’s who of […]

Curtis Blaydes
UFC

Curtis Blaydes reveals plans to wait for title shot no matter how long it takes: "They bring in Brock Lesnar, I’ll wait"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes might be spending some time on the sidelines after Saturday. ‘Razor’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Tom Aspinall last July. In the heavyweight main event […]

Conor-McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor pleads with fighters to stop doing Jake Paul-style purse bets: "It never happens and it’s stupid"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is tired of your bets. Earlier this week, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis appeared on a live stream together. This Saturday, the two are set to headline […]

Daniel Cormier signs off on Max Holloway's recent callout of The Korean Zombie: "That's fun!"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023
Francis Ngannou

Demetrious Johnson hits back at critics who believe Francis Ngannou made a mistake leaving the UFC: "I've been successful"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson knows you don’t need to be in the UFC to have success. ‘Mighty Mouse’ is currently slated to face Adriano Moraes next month at ONE Fight Night 10. The […]

Paulo Costa, Jan Blachowicz
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa calls out Jan Blachowicz for UFC 288, but the Pole claims 'Borrachina' turned down the fight: "How much juice does he need?"

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023

Paulo Costa was looking to get a short-notice fight at light heavyweight. With Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush pushed off of UFC 288, the May 6 pay-per-view card is in need of a co-main event […]

Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 71, a battle of top-five heavyweights goes down as Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes. Heading into the scrap, Pavlovich is a +134 underdog while the American is […]

Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul, Paul vs Diaz, Boxing
Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier explains why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul: “He’s not as good as we originally thought”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. It was recently announced that Jake Paul (6-1) will take on former UFC star Nate Diaz […]