Jared Gordon dismisses the idea of rematching Paddy Pimblett if he defeats Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71: “That’s fighting backwards”

Jared Gordon has played down the idea of him having a rematch with Paddy Pimblett following his upcoming fight this weekend.

Last December, Paddy Pimblett fought Jared Gordon in a bout that was intended to raise his star power. Ultimately, though, he didn’t put in the kind of performance he’d hoped for. Pimblett got his hand raised via decision, but many fans and pundits believed Gordon should’ve been the one to come out on top.

Ever since then, fans have been bombarding ‘The Baddy’ with criticism. Following a recent surgery, the Liverpudlian actually responded to this by asking for a rematch with Gordon to prove that he’s the better man.

Gordon, however, isn’t as enthused by the prospect of running it back.

“I’m clearly living rent free in his [Pimblett’s] head,” Gordon said. “He just had surgery, and he’s in his recovery room in the hospital, and the first couple words he’s talking about is Jared Gordon. If I thought I won a fight and I wanted to move on and upward, I wouldn’t be talking about Paddy Pimblett from my hospital bed. But it’s not just me living rent-free in his head. It’s every other media outlet and person in the industry. Joe Rogan, Nate Diaz, I think said something. A bunch of people know I won the fight.