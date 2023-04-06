Jorge Masvidal questions how Colby Covington can fight for the belt while claiming he has a “brain injury”: “I didn’t do s**t to him”

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t understand how Colby Covington can get the next title shot.

After Leon Edwards defended his belt at UFC 286, Dana White announced Covington would be next and the fight is now targeted to happen in London in July. Yet, Masvidal is confused about how ‘Chaos’ can even fight as Covington is claiming that Masvidal gave him a brain injury in an alleged assault last year.

“I currently have three felonies because this bitch Colby says I gave him a brain injury, so how the f**k is he going to fight for any title, is what I want to know,” Masvidal said at UFC 287 media day. “The UFC is going to get sued if that guy goes in there and something like that happens. Because supposedly, allegedly because I didn’t do s**t, he says I gave him a brain injury. I didn’t do s**t to him.”

Currently, the alleged assault between Masvidal and Covington is still in court and going through the legal system. But, despite that, ‘Gamebred’ says he wouldn’t be surprised if Covington shows up to the arena at UFC 287 to try and steal the spotlight from other fighters.

“He’s an attention-seeking-ass w***e. He’s going to be there. From 100 feet away and 20 security guards, he’s going to be saying all types of crazy-ass s**t, that he’s the king of this and that. He’s only the king of calling cops and sucking c**k,” Masvidal added.

To no surprise, there is no love lost between the two former best friends turned bitter enemies. Of course, the two also fought last March at UFC 272 in a fight Covington won by decision and after the fight back in Miami, Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington. Since then, ‘Gamebred’ has made it clear he will get the rematch with Covington and break his face.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal’s comments about Colby Covington?