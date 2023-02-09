Alexander Volkanovksi discusses the potential of fighting Conor McGregor after UFC 284: “Its good to look at because I plan on taking that lightweight belt”

Alexander Volkanovski is discussing the potential of fighting Conor McGregor after UFC 284.

UFC 284 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, February 11th at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Headlining the event will be a matchup between Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) and Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) battling it out for the lightweight belt.

Volkanovski, 34, will be entering the Octagon with an impeccable 22 consecutive wins, his latest victory coming against Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) via unanimous decision in July of last year at UFC 276.

Makhachev, 31, is sporting 11 wins in a row, with his last battle against Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 awarding him the lightweight belt.

Should Volkanovski defeat Islam Makhachev on Saturday he will become a two-division UFC champion.

‘The Great’ is already looking ahead to the possibility of a matchup with the Irishman.

The UFC recently announced the 31st season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ will feature Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) go head-to-head as coaches.

Following the series, which is set to debut on Tuesday, May 30th and run through to August 15th, the two coaches will battle it out in the Octagon. A date, time and location for McGregor vs Chandler has yet to be announced by the promotion.

Volkanovski, speaking on media day, ahead of this weekend’s bout stated:

“It’s always good to have Conor coming back to the sport. He brings a lot of eyes here and that will be a fun fight (with Michael Chandler) as well. I think it’s clever for both of them. Clever for Conor because he can go and fight. They’re both powerful dudes, obviously. It’s a winnable fight because they’re just going to go for it so it’s going to be entertaining, but that just puts Conor right back in the conversation for the belt.”

Continuing the Australian said:

“For people to say he wouldn’t deserve it and there’s no way they’re going to do that, you’re pretty crazy, right? It’s Conor McGregor, and if he takes out someone like Chandler, you know his name is going to be mentioned. You know people are going to be talking about him so it’s interesting. It’s good to look at because I plan on taking that lightweight belt.”

Who do you think will win at UFC 284 – Volkanovski or Makhachev? Would you like to see a title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!