Bo Nickal believes he matches up perfectly with both Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya: “It wouldn’t go well for them”

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal feels confident against anyone in the division.

‘The Allen Assassin’ has been out of action since his bout with Donovan Beard at Dana White’s Contender Series 56. In his second appearance on the show, Nickal dominated. He quickly earned a first-round submission victory, earning a UFC contract in the process.

He’s now slated to make his debut against Jamie Pickett at UFC 285 in March. ‘The Nightwolf’ is currently riding a two-fight losing streak, and was previously booked to fight Nickal in December. However, due to an injury, his debut was delayed.

Nonetheless, despite not making his UFC debut, Bo Nickal feels confident. He doesn’t just feel confident in his debut either, as he stated in an interview with The MMA Hour. There, Nickal called his shot, and stated he would handle Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

‘Poatan’ and ‘The Last Stylebender’ are currently slated to rematch at UFC 287 in April. Regardless of who wins, Nickal believes he would easily handle both of them.

“That’s a relatively, I don’t want to say ‘Easy fight’ because he’s dangerous. But as styles go, that’s a great matchup for me,” stated Bo Nickal on The MMA Hour referring to UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. “I watched their fight a couple of times and their grappling, well the striking exchanges are super impressive, y’know. That goes without saying, they’re elite strikers.”

He continued, “When they get a hold of each other, it’s just almost like funny. I’m like laughing at how they’re moving and what they’re doing and stuff. Maybe they feel that way about me when I’m hitting the pads and the bag and stuff. I just feel like if I grabbed a hold of either of those guys, it wouldn’t go well for them.”

“I think everybody knows that. That’s not something that’s a shocking statement or outlandish.”

