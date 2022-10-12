Alexa Grasso believes impressive win over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 could earn a title shot: “I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso believes she’s on the verge of a title shot.

The Mexican fighter has been out of action since her clash with Joanne Wood in March. In that outing, Grasso scored a first-round submission win, moving her win streak to three. She had previously captured victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber.

That winning streak has catapulted the women’s flyweight contender into her first main event. Grasso is currently set to headline UFC Vegas 62 opposite Viviane Araujo this Saturday. ‘Vivi’ has won three of her last four bouts inside the octagon heading into the main event clash.

At UFC Vegas 62 media day, Alexa Grasso previewed her main event matchup. There, she stated that she believes an impressive win could net her a title shot next.

Grasso also stated that the UFC is likely going to pull the next title challenger from her fight, or Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot. That contest is set to open the pay-per-view portion of UFC 280 next week.

“I hope so,” Grasso stated at UFC Vegas 62 media day. “Maybe. Could be. I don’t know. I have no idea what the matchmakers are planning, but they are doing a great job. This was not the main option for the main event – they trusted in us. They are allowing us to do a preview of what could be a title fight because it’s 25 minutes.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

She continued, “There’s another important fight next weekend with Fiorot vs. Chookagian. I think we’re kind of in the semifinals. We’re the four, and the one who makes the best performance I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best.”

Currently, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has been out of action since June. In her last bout, ‘Bullet’ got taken to the limit by Talia Santos. However, Shevchenko was able to rally, and retain her title by split-decision.

With no return set, one has to figure the champion is likely watching the main event closely.

