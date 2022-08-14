Aljamain Sterling reacts after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Father Time is truly undefeated”

Aljamain Sterling believes Dominick Cruz is a victim of Father Time.

Cruz shared the Octagon with Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego on August 13, 2022. The action emanated from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

“The Dominator” was doing well in spots but his elusiveness wasn’t fooling “Chito.” Vera found the mark a few times before landing the finishing blow. It was a head kick that ended Cruz’s night in the fourth round.

After the bout, reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling hopped on social media to express his belief that Dominick Cruz is slowing down.

Father Time is truly undefeated. I said before this fight, that it may be the passing of the guards. Chito can still take a shot, Cruz, not so much. It’s the circle of life in this game. Chito caught him at the right time in both their careers. Great win! #UFCSanDiego — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 14, 2022

This was the biggest win of Vera’s pro MMA career. He is now closer than ever to a UFC title opportunity.

Back in May, he slammed Sterling during an interview with Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting’s “The MMA Hour.” He questioned Sterling’s reactions whenever he gets criticized.

“How old you are, you motherf**ker? Do you have hair in your f**king balls. Act like a f**king man. If you’re like, ‘Oh, I think you said that about me.’ How old are you, motherf****r? Do you have hair in your f**king ba**s? Act like a f**king man. If I say something about you, and you laugh, don’t get mad. This is a f**king interview.”

“Chito” currently sits at the number five spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings. It’ll be interesting to see if he moves up the list following his finish over Cruz. At the moment, he is behind Cory Sandhagen, Jose Aldo, TJ Dillashaw, and Petr Yan.