Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo submits Alex Perez at UFC 255

Tonight’s UFC 255 event was headlined by a flyweight title fight between reigning champ Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Alex Perez.

Figueiredo (20-1 MMA) captured the promotions vacant flyweight title this past July on Fight Island when he scored a first-round submission victory over Joseph Benavidez.

The Brazilian champion had entered tonight’s UFC 255 main event on four-fight win streak, which includes three stoppage victories.

Meanwhile, Alex Perez (24-6 MMA) entered tonight’s event headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jussier Formiga at UFC 250. The American had gone 11-1 over his past twelve fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming to Joesph Benavidez by way of TKO.

Tonight’s UFC 255 main event did not last long as Deiveson Figueiredo was able to make a crafty transition from a leg lock to a fight-ending guillotine submission in the early moments of the opening round. Alex Perez had no force but to tapout after the champ readjusted his grip.

Official UFC 255 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Alex Perez via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Figueiredo defeating Perez below:

You know I’m watching 👀 #ufc255 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2020

Stoked for this one! #UFC255 🏆 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) November 22, 2020

HE GRABBED THE CAGE TWICE!! AND THEN REVERSED THE POSITION!! I don’t have a dog in the race but that’s fucking bullshit! #UFC255 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

@Cody_Nolove Will be ready in March congratulation to the champ — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 22, 2020

Triple CCC retired so he wouldn’t have to fight Figueiredo… but you didn’t hear that from me 😂😂😂😂 jk #UFC255 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 22, 2020

I’m the king of brazil @Daico_Deiveson porra! 🇧🇷 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2020

God level grappling! Jeeze Louise #UFC255 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 22, 2020

