Mike Perry reacts following loss to Tim Means at UFC 255: “Thank you UFC for everything”

UFC welterweight Mike Perry reacted following his unanimous decision loss to Tim Means on the main card on Saturday’s UFC 255 pay-per-view.

Perry took on Means, who filled in on short notice for the injured Robbie Lawler, in a high-profile bout at UFC 255. Heading into the fight, the story was mostly about Perry and his corner, which featured his pregnant girlfriend Latory Gonzalez and an old friend, this coming after Perry took to social media to try and sell his corner spot. As well, the story heading into the fight concerned Perry’s brutal weight cut, which saw him miss weight.

During the fight, Perry started off strong and he won the first round after getting Means to the ground and taking his back, though he wasn’t able to submit him. The second round saw Means start to utilize his jab and range and take it, while the third round saw Means edge out the striking exchanges again to win the decision in what was a small upset.

Following UFC 255, Perry took to social media to react to the loss to Means. Check out the message that “Platinum” sent out to his fans on Sunday morning on his Twitter below.

Thank you @ufc for everything. You guys always looking out. Everybody have happy holidays ! ✌️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 22, 2020

Perry is now just 7-7 overall in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2016, and he has lost three of his last four fights overall. Aside from a decision loss to Mickey Gall back in June, Perry has dropped three of his last four to Means, Geoff Neal, and Vicente Luque.

While Perry is still a fan favorite and an exciting fighter to watch, for the most part, the issues outside the cage and the weight miss for the Means fight will hurt him with the UFC matchmakers and with the fans as well. Perry is a talented guy, but at this point, it seems like he should be getting help for his demons before he steps back into the cage again.

What do you think is next for Mike Perry after losing to Tim Means at UFC 255?