Dustin Poirier says Conor McGregor won’t fight him again

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor has any interest in a rematch against him.

Poirier and McGregor first met way back at UFC 178 in September 2014 in a featherweight bout. At the time, Poirier was one of the top contenders at 145lbs, while McGregor was on his way up the ladder. Looking back, it’s crazy to see that McGregor vs. Poirier was third on the main card behind Demetrious Johnson vs. Chris Cariaso in the main event and Donald Cerrone vs. Eddie Alvarez in the co-main event.

McGregor needed just 1:46 into the first round to knock Poirier out and emerge as a top contender in the UFC featherweight division. McGregor ended up fighting Jose Aldo and won the UFC featherweight title, but eventually, both men moved up to the UFC lightweight division. McGregor became a champion, while Poirier has been a top contender at 155lbs.

Ever since both men switched weight classes, fans have been interested in a potential rematch between the two at a different weight division. Poirier is especially interested in a rematch considering how the first fight between the two went. McGregor, however, has never given any indication he would want to fight Poirier again.

During a fan Q&A on Twitter on Friday, Poirier responded to a fan who asked him if he would like to fight McGregor again. Here’s what he said.

He won't do it https://t.co/wbrUd7UGFD — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 7, 2020

“He won’t do it”

From McGregor’s point-of-view, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to fight Poirier next. Although Poirier is a great fighter, he isn’t much of a pay-per-view draw, which is what McGregor is after at this point. He’s much more likely to fight someone like UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. But from Poirier’s perspective, of course he would want to fight McGregor again considering what happened the first time and the potential lucrative payday of a rematch.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.