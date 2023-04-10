Dricus Du Plessis claps back at newly minted UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya: “So you won’t say my name, that’s smart

Dricus Du Plessis has fired back at Israel Adesanya.

After Adesanya became the middleweight champion at UFC 287 for the second time, he took aim at Du Plessis during the post-fight press conference. Du Plessis had of course previously questioned Izzy’s claim of being a real African fighter which Adesanya wasn’t a fan of.

“I don’t wanna give this n**** clout,” Adesanya said after UFC 287 about Du Plessis (h/t MMAFighitng). “I don’t. I wanna whoop his ass so bad. I wanna whoop his ass so bad. I wanna do it in South Africa, or Nigeria, but he’s got to do work, he’s got to do something, show me something, so I can whoop that ass and I can show you history. I’ll remind you, because you got to choose your words wisely when you speak on people that have come before you, people that paved the way for you. You gotta pick your words wisely. You wanna try and be a big boy – I want be with the big boys. Go choose your words wisely, but I don’t wanna give him no clout. But if he does work and, and, I pray to God, he keeps winning, I will gladly drag his carcass across South Africa.”

After hearing about Israel Adesanya’s comments, Dricus Du Plessis took to social media and clapped back at ‘The Last Stylebender’. He said it was smart that the middleweight champ didn’t say his name.

So you won’t say my name, that’s smart you better not.

I don’t need your airtime at all, I have my whole continent of AFRICA behind me.

Go enjoy your very spectacular victory at home in New Zealand .

We are Africa we fear nothing.#stillknocks #greenandgold🇿🇦 #proudlyafrican pic.twitter.com/QxpPIuF2Gn — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 10, 2023

With Adesanya being the new champ and having fought most of the top-five, perhaps his next fight will come against Du Plessis. The two already have a bit of a rivalry which would help build up a fight, but it’s likely that Du Plessis will need at least one more win to get a title shot.

