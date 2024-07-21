UFC Vegas 94 Results: Virna Jandiroba stops Amanda Lemos (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 event is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba.

Lemos (14-4 MMA) last fought and defeated Mackenzie Dern (13-5 MMA) at February’s UFC 298 event. That victory of course was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Zheng Weili at UFC 292.

Meanwhile, Virna Jandiroba (21-3 MMA) has won 3 in a row coming into tonight’s fight, most recently defeating Lupita Godinez (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision this past March.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 94 headliner begins and Jandiroba shoots in for an early takedown and gets it. Amanda Lemos threatens with a guillotine attempt, but Virna pulls her head out and is now comfortably in top position. Lemos shrimps to the cage and tries to buck Jandiroba off. She explodes and winds up taking top position. The ladies scramble again and Jandiroba goes for a leg lock. Lemos attempts the same but neither submission attempts come to fruition. Lemos lands a nice elbow. Jandiroba scrambles and takes Lemos’ back as they stand. Round one comes to an end.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 94 main event begins and Virna Jandiroba comes forward with an overhand right, but eats a counter uppercut from Amanda Lemos. The fighters posture for position and range. Jandiroba shoots in and pushes Lemos back against the fence. She eventually gets Lemos down, but they are quickly back on their feet. Jandiroba manages get on Lemos’ back, though. She locks in a body triangle. Virna is looking for the choke. She gets under the chin, but Lemos moves to pull her hands away.  Jandiroba immediatley transitions to a beautiful arm bar and this one is all over! WOW!

 

Official UFC Vegas 94 Results: Virna Jandiroba def. Amanda Lemos via submission (armbar) at 4:48 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Jandiroba fight next following her submission victory over Lemos this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

