Johan Ghazali proud to shoulder family legacy in ONE Championship

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 18, 2024

Johan Ghazali carries the torch of his family’s fighting tradition into his next assignment.

Johan Ghazali

“Jojo” returns to action against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event airs live from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

At just 17 years old, Ghazali has already made a significant impact in ONE Championship.

His run in the world’s largest martial arts organization has been nothing short of spectacular so far. He has won five consecutive matches, with four of them coming by way of knockout.

He is truly a once-in-a-generation talent whose potential seems limitless. Yet, for those who know his family history, his rapid ascent is not surprising—it’s destiny.

“My dad’s pretty well-known in Malaysia. He was part of the old-school Muay Thai scene in Malaysia. My mom started training in America when she was 15. My mom was a housewife before we had the gym, but now with the gym, she’s a promoter (the gym hosts the Rentap Fighting Championship),” Ghazali said.

Apart from his parents, the other towering figure in Ghazali’s ancestry is his grandfather, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Mohd Ghazali bin Che Mat.

A high-ranking general in the Malaysian defense forces and a celebrated personality in the nation, Tan Sri Ghazali instilled values of discipline and courage that echo through generations.

“My granddad on my dad’s side is a war hero, a true veteran. You can easily search him up on Google,” the young phenom said.

“He’s done tremendous things for the country during his service, and I think maybe that fight in me really came down from him.”

Johan Ghazali looks to add more prestige to family name

Johan Ghazali draws inspiration from his lineage to pursue greatness. However, the legacy doesn’t stop with his grandfather. Ghazali’s great-grandfathers were athletic titans of their time.

“On my mom’s side, her grandfather from her dad’s side was a boxer, as well. He used to fight on the undercards of some of Jack Dempsey’s shows. His name was Erick Johnson Sr. He fought under the name Swede Johnson,” he said.

“And my other great-grandfather was an American football player who was a very tough guy. There were stories about him while he was playing football. He injured his neck, and he didn’t notice until only a month after or something like that. So warrior blood is definitely in me.”

With each appearance in ONE, he upholds a legacy established by his predecessors over three generations.

“I think it’s just my destiny to keep on this run,” he said, “like getting out the hard work through sports or something important to the world. You know, if they can do it, I believe I have to continue the tradition.”

