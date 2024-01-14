UFC Vegas 84 Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeats Andrei Arlovski

By Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 results, including the heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

Arlovski (34-22 MMA), a former UFC heavyweight champion, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. Prior to those setbacks, the now 44-year-old had strung together a 4-fight winning streak, with all four wins coming by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Waldo Cortes-Acosta (10-1 MMA) most recently competed in August of last year, where he scored a first-round knockout victory over Lukasz Brzeski. ‘Salsa Boy’ has gone 3-1 under the UFC banner, with his lone loss coming to Marcos Rogerio de Lima by way of decision.

Round one of this UFC Vegas 84 heavyweight matchup begins and Andrei Arlovski lands a low kick. He attempts to go upstairs with a follow up kick, but it is blocked. Waldo Cortes-Acosta lands a low kick. Arlovski circles and then lands a kick to the body. Cortes-Acosta leaps in with a big right that falls short. ‘Pitbull’ partially connects with a head kick. The fighters exchange shots in the pocket. Arlovski swings and misses with a big right hand. ‘Salsa Boy’ goes to the body with a straight right. He is putting on some pressure now. Andrei Arlovski misses with a spinning backfist attempt. He lands a low kick and then goes to the body with a right. Waldo Cortes-Acosta charges forward with a combination. He follows that up with a nice kick to the body. The heavyweights trade kicks. Arlovski looks to come over the top with a right hand. Cortes-Acosta with a kick to the body of the former champ. He follows that up with a big left. Andrei definitely felt that one. He circles out and then lands a low kick. Another spinning backfist attempt misses. Cortes-Acosta steps in with a flurry of punches but nothing really connects flush. Arlovski with a straight right. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Andrei Arlovski looks to get to work with his jab. Waldo Cortes-Acosta counters nicely with a left hook. ‘Pitbull’ lands a hard kick to the body. ‘Salsa Boy’ returns fire with one of his own. Cortes-Acosta wiggles his hips in an attempt to taunt the former champ. Arlovski with an inside low kick and then a jab. Another low kick from Andrei. That entices Waldo to offer a barking response. Cortes-Acosta charges in with some huge punches but once again Arlovski is available to avoid the shots. The former heavyweight champ goes to the body with a kick. One minute remains in the round. Andrei Arlovski rips the body. He lands another right to the ribs of his younger opponent. Arlovski just misses with a front kick up the middle. Waldo Cortes-Acosta charges in with a flurry. He clips Andrei with a nice left uppercut to end the round.

The third and final round of this heavyweight bout begins and ‘Salsa Boy’ connects with a hard low kick to start. Andrei Arlovski returns fire with one of his own. ‘Pitbull’ lands a right to the body and then connects with another inside low kick. Waldo Cortes-Acosta leaps into the pocket with a combination. He connects with a hard left. Arlovski appears to be ok. He eats a couple of low kicks before replying with a stiff jab. Andrei Arlovski goes to the body with a jab.  He rips off a nice low kick. Another low kick from the former champ. Cortes-Acosta clips him with a counter punch. That appeared to stun Andrei. Waldo looks to close the distance but eats a jab for his efforts. Another nice right hand gets through for Cortes-Acosta. There appeared to be a poke to the eye in that sequence. Arlovski with a counter left. He lands a low kick. Cortes-Acosta goes to the body with a front kick. Andrei goes high but the kick is blocked. He throws a spinning back kick that connects. Another low kick from Arlovski. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC Vegas 84 Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Andrei Arlovski by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Cortes-Acosta fight next following his decision victory over Arlovski this evening in Las Vegas?

