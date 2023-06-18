UFC Vegas 75 Bonus Report: Manuel Torres one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier.

Manuel Torres, Nikolas Motta, UFC Vegas 75, UFC, Bonus

The highly anticipated middleweight main event proved to be a coming out party for the 39-year-old Cannonier. After being rocked early in the opening round, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ went to put on the performance of his life for the remainder of the fight. Cannonier set a new UFC middleweight record for significant strikes landed, beating down Vettori for the final four rounds of the contest. ‘The Italian Dream’ showed off his heart and incredible chin but was clearly no match for Jared Cannonier this evening.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 75 featured a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva. The contest resulted in a third-round TKO victory for Tsarukyan, who battered Silva with ground and pound to secure the late finish.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results

Fight of the night: Middleweight fighters Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 main event. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ won the contest by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46).

Performance of the night: Manuel Torres earned an extra $50k for his incredible first-round knockout victory over Nikolas Motta. Torres finished the fight with a brutal standing elbow (see that here).

Performance of the night: Alessandro Costa pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Jimmy Flick.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC UFC Vegas 75

Related

Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, UFC, UFC Vegas 75

Pros react after Jared Cannonier beats down Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023
Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Jared Cannonier defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 results, including the middleweight main event between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Joaquim Silva

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Arman Tsarukyan stops Joaquim Silva (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 results, including the co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill responds after Corey Anderson claims that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Jamahal Hill has responded after Corey Anderson claimed that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC.

Daniel Argueta, Ronnie Lawrence, UFC Vegas 75, Results, UFC
Ronnie Lawrence

Controversy! Pros react after Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence ends in a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Several pro fighters chimed in after tonight’s Daniel Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence fight ended in a no contest due to a premature referee stoppage.

Francis Ngannou trolls Jon Jones following recent staredown at PFL event in Atlanta: "He feels the pressure"

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023
UFC Vegas 75, Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, Results, UFC
Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 75: ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier.

Kyle Nelson
Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson believes Canadian sweep at UFC 289 will force the promotion to come back to Canada this year

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2023

Kyle Nelson couldn’t be happier with how UFC 289 played out.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL
Jon Jones

Video | Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou exchange words at PFL event in Atlanta: “You know you don’t want no smoke”

Chris Taylor - June 16, 2023

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former title holder Francis Ngannou exchanged words during tonight’s PFL event in Atlanta.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to latest sexual assault allegations made against Conor McGregor: “Very fishy”

Susan Cox - June 16, 2023

Michael Chandler has reacted to the latest sexual assault allegations made against UFC star Conor McGregor.