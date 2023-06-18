UFC Vegas 75 Bonus Report: Manuel Torres one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event proved to be a coming out party for the 39-year-old Cannonier. After being rocked early in the opening round, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ went to put on the performance of his life for the remainder of the fight. Cannonier set a new UFC middleweight record for significant strikes landed, beating down Vettori for the final four rounds of the contest. ‘The Italian Dream’ showed off his heart and incredible chin but was clearly no match for Jared Cannonier this evening.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 75 featured a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva. The contest resulted in a third-round TKO victory for Tsarukyan, who battered Silva with ground and pound to secure the late finish.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Middleweight fighters Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 main event. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ won the contest by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46).

Performance of the night: Manuel Torres earned an extra $50k for his incredible first-round knockout victory over Nikolas Motta. Torres finished the fight with a brutal standing elbow (see that here).

Performance of the night: Alessandro Costa pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Jimmy Flick.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75?