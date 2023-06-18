Pros react after Jared Cannonier beats down Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Vettori (19-7-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a decision win over Roman Dolidze at March’s UFC 286 event. ‘The Italian Dream’ had gone 3-2 over his previous five Octagon appearances, suffering decision losses to Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner having also gone 3-2 over his last five fights. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ was coming off a split decision victory over Sean Strickland in his most previous effort this past December.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 main event proved to be a coming out party for the 39-year-old Cannonier. After being rocked early in the opening round, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ went to put on the performance of his lift for the remainder of the fight. Cannonier set a new significant strikes landed record for middleweight, beating down Vettori for the final four rounds of the contest. ‘The Italian Dream’ showed off his heart and incredible chin, but was clearly no match for Jared Cannonier this evening.

Official UFC Vegas 75 Result: Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ below:

Vettori looks massive I got the gorilla tho for this one — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023

Hell of a round! Super competitive Marvin round 1 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2023

What a main event, two warriors leaving it in there ! #ufcvegas75 — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) June 18, 2023

Cannonier’s best success has been putting Vettori on the barrier. #UFCVegas75 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) June 18, 2023

This fight is crazy!! Cannonier just keeps walking fwd and swinging big! Vettori hanging tough as the momentum is swinging #UFCVegas75 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2023

This is crazy!! Normal people can’t withstand those type of shots. #UFCVegas75 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 18, 2023

Marvin going to have to earn some respect and let them go! 10- 8 killa gorilla — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2023

Crazy pace — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2023

7 figure fight bonus for both these guys! The toughness, skill, and heart shown is insane! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2023

Marvin need to start kicking to slow the fight down and take risk with the hands — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2023

INCREÍBLE lo que aguanta Marvin Vettori 😳 #UFCVegas75 — Gaston “Tonga” Reyno (@gastonreyno) June 18, 2023

All or nothing For Marvin down 4-1. Needs the Ko — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2023

I know there is still another round but give this man a title shot never seen anyone do vettori like this ridiculous — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023

Bro… — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 18, 2023

That’s a gentlemans sweep for cannonier!!! 4-1 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2023

One of those fights that make you realize how dangerous this is. Hope both men are good. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 18, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Jared Cannonier defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75:

Mad respect to Marvin. 🫡#UFCVegas75 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) June 18, 2023

Goodnight everybody what a solid night of fights — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2023

I think he deserves a rematch after the masterpiece he just painted — Abe kawa (@Abraham_kawa) June 18, 2023

What does Jared Cannonier want after tonight's record-setting performance? The title. By any means necessary, 🦍🏆 #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/u7PpJIFnDQ — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023

Who would you like to see Jared Cannonier fight next following his win over Marvin Vettori this evening in Sin City?