Pros react after Jared Cannonier beats down Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

By Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, UFC, UFC Vegas 75

Vettori (19-7-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a decision win over Roman Dolidze at March’s UFC 286 event. ‘The Italian Dream’ had gone 3-2 over his previous five Octagon appearances, suffering decision losses to Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner having also gone 3-2 over his last five fights. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ was coming off a split decision victory over Sean Strickland in his most previous effort this past December.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 main event proved to be a coming out party for the 39-year-old Cannonier. After being rocked early in the opening round, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ went to put on the performance of his lift for the remainder of the fight. Cannonier set a new significant strikes landed record for middleweight, beating down Vettori for the final four rounds of the contest. ‘The Italian Dream’ showed off his heart and incredible chin, but was clearly no match for Jared Cannonier this evening.

Official UFC Vegas 75 Result: Jared Cannonier def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jared Cannonier defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75:

Who would you like to see Jared Cannonier fight next following his win over Marvin Vettori this evening in Sin City?

