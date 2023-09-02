UFC Paris: ‘Gane vs. Spivac’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - September 2, 2023

The Octagon returns to France for today’s UFC Paris event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac.

UFC Paris, Gane vs. Spivac, Results

Gane (11-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round submission loss to Jon Jones in a fight for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ was coming off a third-round knockout win over Tai Tuivasa in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA) will enter today’s headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Derrick Lewis in February of this year. Prior to that win, ‘Polar Bear’ was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy respectively.

UFC Paris is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight fight featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Manon Fiorot.

Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas.

Image via: @Manonfiorot_mma and @Rosenamajunas

Namajunas (12-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the strawweight title to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 in May of 2022. Prior that setback, ‘Thug’ was on a three-fight winning streak, which included back-to-back victories over reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot (10-1 MMA) will enter the Octagon sporting a ten-fight win streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Chookagian in October of last year. ‘The Beast’ has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in January of 2021.

Also featured on the UFC Paris main card lineup is a light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Bogdan Guskov.

Oezdemir (18-7 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column when he takes to the Octagon this afternoon in Paris. ‘No Time’ suffered a unanimous decision loss Nikita Krylov in his most recent effort in October of last year. That defeat was preceded by a decision victory over Paul Craig in July of 2022.

Meanwhile, Bogdan Guskov (14-2 MMA) will be making his promotional debut this afternoon. The 31-year-old enters the contest on a three-fight winning streak.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Paris Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane (250) vs. Serghei Spivac (256) –

Manon Fiorot (125) vs. Rose Namajunas (125) –

Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156) –

Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205) –

William Gomis (146) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (146) –

Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146) –

UFC Paris Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET) 

Taylor Lapilus (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (136) –

Ange Loosa (171) vs. Rhys McKee (171) –

Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136) –

Farid Basharat (136) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5) –

Zarah Fairn (140) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (139) –

Who are you picking to win today’s UFC Paris headliner between Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac?

