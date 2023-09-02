UFC Paris Results: Volkan Oezdemir stops Bogdan Guskov in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Bogdan Guskov.

Oezdemir (18-7 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column when he takes to the Octagon this afternoon in Paris. ‘No Time’ suffered a unanimous decision loss Nikita Krylov in his most recent effort in October of last year. That defeat was preceded by a decision victory over Paul Craig in July of 2022.

Meanwhile, Bogdan Guskov (14-2 MMA) will be making his promotional debut this afternoon. The 31-year-old enters the contest on a three-fight winning streak.

Our lone Light Heavyweight fight of the night!@Volkan_Oezdemir vs Bogdan Guskov up next on the #UFCParis main card [ Tune in live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/LMn95C5EKr — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2023

Round one begins and the fighters trade simultaneous right hands. A quick left from Guskov. Volkan Oezdemir returns fire with one of his own. Both men are swinging power shots early. Oezdemir shoots in and scores a double-leg takedown. He quickly moves to half guard. Guskov looking to work his way back up but is eating short punches. Oezdemir slips and that lets Guskov get back to his feet. He jabs ‘No Time’ in the face. Volkan Oezdemir lands a big left hook and Guskov staggers back. He’s hurt good and a good follow up sends him down. Guskov is eating some shots here. Full mount now from Oezdemir. Guskov rolls to try and escape but he gives up his back. Volkan with the rear-naked choke. This one is all over!

This left hook from Volkan Oezdemir was MONEY! Guskov tried to wave it off but the swarm was RELENTLESS! #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/IStHMfwD28 — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) September 2, 2023

Official UFC Paris Results: Volkan Oezdemir def. Bogdan Guskov via submission at 3:46 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Oezdemir fight next following his submission victory over Guskov this afternoon in France?