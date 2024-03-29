UFC Atlantic City: ‘Blanchfield vs. Fiorot’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Atlantic City will take place tomorrow, Saturday, March 30th at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Weigh-ins took place today, Friday March 29th.

The main event will feature Erin Blanchfield (12-1 MMA) taking on Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA) in a flyweight bout.

‘Cold Blooded’ most recently fought and defeated Taila Santos (19-3 MMA) by unanimous decision in August of last year.

‘The Beast’ last fought and defeated Rose Namajunas (12-6 MMA) by unanimous decision in September of last year.

The co-main event of UFC Atlantic City will feature a welterweight bout between Vicente Luque (22-9 MMA) and Joaquin Buckley (17-6 MMA).

‘The Silent Assassin’ last fought and defeated Rafael dos Anjos (32-16 MMA) in August of 2023 by unanimous decision.

‘New Mansa’ has won two in a row coming into tomorrow’s fight, defeating both Alex Morono (23-9 MMA) and Andre Fialho (16-8 MMA).

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Atlantic City Main Card: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN/ESPN+

Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.25)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs. Sedriques Dumas (185)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Kyle Nelson (145)

Chidi Njokuani (170) vs. Rhys McKee (170.25)

UFC Atlantic City Preliminary Card: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT pm ESPN2/ESPN+

Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs. Jamall Emmers

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

Julio Arce (147 * ) vs. Herbert Burns (145)

Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs. Connor Matthews (145)

Ibo Arslan (205) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

Victoria Dudakova (125) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Andre Petroski (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185)

Angel Pacheco (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (135)

* Missed Weight

Will you be watching UFC Atlantic City tomorrow night, Saturday March 30th? Who will you be betting on for the win(s)?

