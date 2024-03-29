Chris Weidman shows interest in a third fight with Anderson Silva outside the UFC: “Can he get some revenge?”

By Josh Evanoff - March 29, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is down for a boxing match against Anderson Silva.

Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva

The former titleholder is set to return to the cage this Saturday night, at UFC Atlantic City. There, Chris Weidman will compete in his second fight since breaking his leg in 2021 against Uriah Hall. On Saturday night, he will face Bruno Silva, who enters the bout riding a two-fight losing streak. Heading into fight camp, Weidman was thinking to himself that he could retire with a loss.

However, the former champion has reversed course. Speaking in a recent interview with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman discussed his return to the cage. There, the former champion stated that not only is he not planning his retirement, but he also has an eye on boxing.

In the interview, Chris Weidman stated that he could see himself moving to the ring. Not only that, but he named a potential opponent, which is a former rival of his. That man is the great Anderson Silva, whom Weidman defeated twice inside the octagon in 2013. The latter bout saw ‘The Spider’ break his leg, in the same fashion that the wrestler would almost a decade later.

Chris Weidman added in the interview that he feels that Anderson Silva will probably want to get some revenge on him. So, he’s down to make the trip to the boxing ring for a trilogy bout. In the event that the former UFC champion doesn’t want to revisit the rivalry, Weidman feels there are other interesting options including Jake Paul.

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman discusses potential third fight with Anderson Silva

“Yeah listen, I love the UFC.” Chris Weidman stated in the interview alongside Daniel Cormier, discussing his fighting future. “I think I have two fights left on my deal, we’ll see. A big win over Bruno Silva this weekend because of everything I’ve accomplished, it could allot me some big opportunities inside the UFC. I love the UFC, but obviously, there are boxing matches out there you know.”

He continued, “Make a lot of money and I wouldn’t mind ending my career with that. I love boxing actually, and who wouldn’t to see Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva in a boxing match? Can he get some revenge on me? You know what I mean? So there are some cool fights out there. [I could fight Jake Paul] as the last MMA pioneer to come and do what everyone’s been trying to do and making things right.”

“I don’t know, I don’t know if he would [fight me] either. Maybe.” Chris Weidman concluded. “That would be a big money fight for me. Everyone’s dying for that fight, I would love that.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Chris Weidman vs. Anderson Silva 3?

