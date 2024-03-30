Xiong vs. Stamp, Haggerty vs. Superlek banner ONE 168: Denver

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 30, 2024

Two epic World Champion vs. World Champion bouts will grace the marquee of ONE Championship’s return to the U.S. on September 6.

Xiong Jing Nan

ONE 168: Denver takes place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

In the main event, Xiong Jing Nan defends her ONE Strawweight MMA World Title against none other than atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex.

On the other hand, Jonathan Haggerty stakes his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship against flyweight kickboxing kingpin Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the co-headliner.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for these four warriors as they prepare to leave it all inside the Circle.

Xiong has held sway over the division since her coronation as the inaugural champion in 2018.

Xiong has an impressive streak of seven successful defenses. “The Panda” has also solidified her status as the most dominant female athlete in the promotion’s history.

But now, the Chinese hard-hitter faces a fresh challenge in Stamp, a record-breaking three-sport World Champion.

Stamp began her stint in the world’s largest martial arts organization by capturing World Titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The Thai megastar upped the ante when she shifted her focus to MMA. That lead to her winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix in 2021.

She then achieved a career milestone in September 2023. There, she beat Ham Seo Hee for the vacant ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship.

Notably, the upcoming matchup against Xiong will mark a quick turnaround for Stamp. She is slated to stake her own divisional gold against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on Prime Video this June 7.

Meanwhile, Haggerty has his sights set on redemption when he runs it back with Superlek at ONE 168: Denver.

Both men first fought each other outside ONE in 2018. There, Superlek prevailed by way of TKO in the second round.

Since then, Haggerty has undergone significant growth as a competitor.

Once the ruler atop the flyweight Muay Thai bracket, “The General” shocked the world when he dethroned Nong-O Hama for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship in April 2023.

Seven months later, he added the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title to his collection by defeating divisional MMA champion Fabricio Andrade.

This past February, the British striker sustained his momentum by keeping a tight grip on his Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo.

In the other corner, Superlek has been on a tear, racking up 11 straight victories over notable opponents. This includes Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

With aspirations of claiming another belt in a different weight class, “The Kickboxing Machine” is determined to make a statement by defeating Haggerty once again.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver on sale in April

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) via Ticketmaster.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available starting April 10 at 10 a.m. MT for those who register in advance.

For inquiries regarding exclusive corporate group ticket packages, interested parties can reach out to ticketing@onefc.com or visit this site.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Stamp Fairtex Xiong Jing Nan

Related

Jacob Smith

Jacob Smith looks to spoil Denis Puric’s birthday at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024
Denis Puric
ONE Championship

Denis Puric guarantees decisive finish against Jacob Smith: "It’s lights out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2024

Denis Puric plans to steal the show when he returns to action in U.S. primetime on April 5.

Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship

Jeremy Pacatiw plans to showcase improved skill set at ONE Fight Night 21: "It's all about expanding your knowledge"

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 27, 2024

After 16 months away from action, Jeremy Pacatiw is finally making his long-awaited return to ONE Championship.

Alexis Nicolas
ONE Championship

Alexis Nicolas shows no fear ahead of world title bout at ONE Fight Night 21: “I’m a workhorse”

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 26, 2024

Alexis Nicolas finds himself on the brink of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in his professional career.

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan targets quick finish of Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 26, 2024

Ben Tynan has already carved a niche for himself within the fervent fan base at ONE Championship.

Stamp Fairtex

Stamp vs. Zamboanga, Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II booked for ONE 167 in June

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 25, 2024
Valmir Da Silva
ONE Championship

Valmir Da Silva in search of statement win at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 24, 2024

Valmir Da Silva hopes to finally get his rhythm when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video this April 5.

Francisco Lo
ONE Championship

Francisco Lo promises to finish Kade Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 24, 2024

Francisco Lo is on a mission to leave an indelible impression in his ONE Championship debut.

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

Regian Eersel prepared to go through ‘five rounds of war’ in next title defense

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 22, 2024

Two-sport king Regian Eersel is under no illusion about the challenge that lies ahead when he defends his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title.

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan returns to ONE Fight Night 21 against Duke Didier

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 21, 2024

Ben Tynan braces himself for a pivotal clash at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video on April 5.