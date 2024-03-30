Xiong vs. Stamp, Haggerty vs. Superlek banner ONE 168: Denver

Two epic World Champion vs. World Champion bouts will grace the marquee of ONE Championship’s return to the U.S. on September 6.

ONE 168: Denver takes place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

In the main event, Xiong Jing Nan defends her ONE Strawweight MMA World Title against none other than atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex.

On the other hand, Jonathan Haggerty stakes his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship against flyweight kickboxing kingpin Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the co-headliner.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for these four warriors as they prepare to leave it all inside the Circle.

Xiong has held sway over the division since her coronation as the inaugural champion in 2018.

Xiong has an impressive streak of seven successful defenses. “The Panda” has also solidified her status as the most dominant female athlete in the promotion’s history.

But now, the Chinese hard-hitter faces a fresh challenge in Stamp, a record-breaking three-sport World Champion.

Stamp began her stint in the world’s largest martial arts organization by capturing World Titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The Thai megastar upped the ante when she shifted her focus to MMA. That lead to her winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix in 2021.

She then achieved a career milestone in September 2023. There, she beat Ham Seo Hee for the vacant ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship.

Notably, the upcoming matchup against Xiong will mark a quick turnaround for Stamp. She is slated to stake her own divisional gold against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on Prime Video this June 7.

Meanwhile, Haggerty has his sights set on redemption when he runs it back with Superlek at ONE 168: Denver.

Both men first fought each other outside ONE in 2018. There, Superlek prevailed by way of TKO in the second round.

Since then, Haggerty has undergone significant growth as a competitor.

Once the ruler atop the flyweight Muay Thai bracket, “The General” shocked the world when he dethroned Nong-O Hama for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship in April 2023.

Seven months later, he added the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title to his collection by defeating divisional MMA champion Fabricio Andrade.

This past February, the British striker sustained his momentum by keeping a tight grip on his Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo.

In the other corner, Superlek has been on a tear, racking up 11 straight victories over notable opponents. This includes Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

With aspirations of claiming another belt in a different weight class, “The Kickboxing Machine” is determined to make a statement by defeating Haggerty once again.