Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade books a spot on UFC 300

By Susan Cox - January 26, 2024

The former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade has booked a spot at the historic UFC 300 event.

UFC 300 will take place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The UFC posted the news to ‘X‘ with a poster of the pair:

“An all-Brazilian matchup is set!”

“@JessicaMMAPro & @WMMarz collide at #UFC300!”

It will be a battle of the Brazilian’s when Jessica Andrade (25-12 MMA) takes on Marina Rodriguez (17-3 MMA) in a strawweight bout at UFC 300.

Andrade, 32, after 3 losses in a row, turned it around in November of last year when she defeated Mackenzie Dern (13-4 MMA) by TKO at 3:15 of round 2. The former champ will be looking to make it 2 in a row on April 13th.

Rodriguez, 36, last fought and defeated Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12 MMA) by TKO last September. Prior to that victory Rodriguez has suffered 2 consecutive losses to Amanda Lemos (13-3 MMA) and Virna Jandiroba (19-3 MMA) repectively.

The current UFC 300 lineup currently looks like this:

  • Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA) vs. Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) Women’s Strawweight Title
  • Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) vs. Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) BMF Title
  • Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA)
  • Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA)
  • Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) vs. Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA)
  • Jessica Andrade (25-12 MMA) vs. Marina Rodriguez (17-3 MMA)
  • Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3 MMA) vs. Cody Garbrandt (13-5 MMA)
  • Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) vs. Kayla Harrison (16-1 MMA)
  • Sodiq Yusuff (13-3 MMA) vs. Diego Lopes (23-6 MMA)
  • Bobby Green (31-15 MMA) vs. Jim Miller (36-17 MMA)

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Jessica Andrade and Marina Rodriguez collide this April? Who else would you like to see added to UFC 300 card?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

