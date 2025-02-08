UFC 312: ‘Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Sydney for tonight’s UFC 312 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2.

Du Plessis (22-2 MMA) and Strickland (29-6 MMA) originally collided at UFC 297 in January of 2024, with ‘DDP’ emerging victorious by way of split decision to become the promotion‘s new middleweight champion.

Since then, Dricus Du Plessis has gone on to successfully defend the 185lbs strap on one occasion, submitting former champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 last August.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland has also fought once since losing his title to the South African thirteen months ago. The brash American defeated Paulo Costa by split decision at UFC 302 last June in New Jersey.

UFC 312 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated women’s strawweight title fight featuring Weili Zhang taking on Tatiana Suarez.

Zhang (25-3 MMA) will be looking to earn her third consecutive title defense when she takes to the Octagon in Australia. ‘Magnum’ was most previously seen in action at last April’s historic UFC 300 event, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Yan Xiaonan.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez (10-0 MMA) will enter her first career UFC title fight sporting an unblemished professional record, her most previous appearance resulting in a second-round submission victory over former champion Jessica Andrade.

Also featured on the UFC 312 main card lineup is a heavyweight bout between Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira.

Tafa (7-4 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Karl Williams in his most recent effort last March. Prior to that setback, ‘Bad Man’ had strung together three straights wins, all of which came by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Tallison Teixeira (7-0 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening. The 25-year-old Brazilian most recently competed on Dana White‘s Contender Series, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Arthur Lopes.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 312 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

185 lbs.: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland –

115 lbs.: Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez –

265 lbs.: Justin Tafa vs. Talisson Teixeira –

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato –

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

UFC 312 Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

145 lbs.: Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos –

155 lbs.: Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev –

125 lbs.: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil –

135 lbs.: Aleksandre Topuria vs. Colby Thicknesse –

UFC 312 Early Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN +)

155 lbs.: Kody Steele vs. Rongzhu –

170 lbs.: Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset –

155 lbs.: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland?