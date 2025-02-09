Henry Cejudo slams Aleksandre Topuria for his performance at UFC 312: “Fought with zero intensity”

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo was not impressed with Aleksandre Topuria’s performance at UFC 312.

Aleksandre Topuria (6-1 MMA), the younger brother of reigning UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, made his Octagon debut this evening in Sydney, squaring off with fellow bantamweight Colby Thicknesse (7-1 MMA).

Although Thicknesse entered the contest with an undefeated record, the odds makers had Topuria pegged as a big betting favorite, the biggest on the entire card.

Aleksandre proved the odds makers correct, as he went on to smother and control Colby for the majority of their fifteen-minute affair, walking away with a well-deserved unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).

Despite his dominant performance, not everyone was impressed by Aleksandre Topuria’s first career UFC fight. Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo took to ‘X‘ where he slammed ‘El Conquistador’ for fighting with “zero intensity”.

Biggest favorite on the card and fought with zero intensity. Not too impressed by Alexandre Topuria in his debut #UFC312 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 9, 2025

“Biggest favorite on the card and fought with zero intensity. Not too impressed by Alexandre Topuria in his debut #UFC312” – Cejudo wrote.

Despite Henry Cejudo’s criticism, Aleksandre Topuria is likely feeling pretty good about himself after earning his first career victory this evening down under.

Who would you like to see the younger Topuria brother fight in his sophomore Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!