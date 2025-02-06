Kamaru Usman advises Israel Adesanya to follow Anderson Silva’s approach after latest loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

Kamaru Usman has provided his friend Israel Adesanya with some advice following his defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend.

In case you missed it, Israel Adesanya suffered a devastating defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia last Saturday night. He was defeated by Nassourdine Imavov, and on top of that, he was finished. It came early in the second round after what proved to be a competitive first round between the two middleweight contenders.

RELATED: Michael Bisping claims Israel Adesanya is “done” as a contender after UFC Saudi Arabia loss

Ever since then, many have questioned what should be next for Adesanya. Some want to see him climb the mountain once again, whereas others believe that the loss proves he is no longer an elite competitor. Either way, it’s down to ‘Stylebender’ to decide what’s next in his career.

In a recent episode of his podcast, his close friend Kamaru Usman gave his thoughts on the situation.