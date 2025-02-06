Kamaru Usman advises Israel Adesanya to follow Anderson Silva’s approach after latest loss at UFC Saudi Arabia
Kamaru Usman has provided his friend Israel Adesanya with some advice following his defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend.
In case you missed it, Israel Adesanya suffered a devastating defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia last Saturday night. He was defeated by Nassourdine Imavov, and on top of that, he was finished. It came early in the second round after what proved to be a competitive first round between the two middleweight contenders.
RELATED: Michael Bisping claims Israel Adesanya is “done” as a contender after UFC Saudi Arabia loss
Ever since then, many have questioned what should be next for Adesanya. Some want to see him climb the mountain once again, whereas others believe that the loss proves he is no longer an elite competitor. Either way, it’s down to ‘Stylebender’ to decide what’s next in his career.
In a recent episode of his podcast, his close friend Kamaru Usman gave his thoughts on the situation.
Usman’s advice for Adesanya
“For Israel, man, honestly he’s at a point in his career to where – remember Anderson Silva got to this place where, ‘I’m going to pick a fun fight. It’s a fun fight, that’s a fight that I think is going to be great, that people want to see that fight.’” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “Because Izzy did show that he can still fight, he was sharp.”
“Right now, Izzy, take your time. When you want to come back at the end of the year then take a fight that makes sense,” Usman concluded.
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Either way, we just hope that Israel does what is best for him and his family.
Do you agree with Kamaru Usman? If Israel Adesanya does decide to fight again inside the Octagon, who would you have him face and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Anderson Silva Israel Adesanya Kamaru Usman UFC