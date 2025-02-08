Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t agree with Leon Edwards’ reason for Belal Muhammad defeat

Jack Della Maddalena has reacted to Leon Edwards suggesting the middle of the night timing of his fight with Belal Muhammad impacted him.

As we know, Jack Della Maddalena is a genuine contender in the welterweight division. He has impressed the masses since arriving in the UFC and now, he has the biggest fight of his career coming up. He will be main eventing UFC London next month, and he’ll do so against former world champion Leon Edwards.

It’s safe to say that Della Maddalena needs to put in the performance of a lifetime in order to get the job done. Alongside that, though, Edwards is still hurting from his loss to Belal Muhammad last year.

After Leon suggested that fighting in the middle of the night impacted him, Della Maddalena had something to say.