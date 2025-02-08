Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t agree with Leon Edwards’ reason for Belal Muhammad defeat

By Harry Kettle - February 8, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has reacted to Leon Edwards suggesting the middle of the night timing of his fight with Belal Muhammad impacted him.

Leon Edwards, Jack Della Maddelana

As we know, Jack Della Maddalena is a genuine contender in the welterweight division. He has impressed the masses since arriving in the UFC and now, he has the biggest fight of his career coming up. He will be main eventing UFC London next month, and he’ll do so against former world champion Leon Edwards.

RELATED: Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena to headline UFC London, full card revealed

It’s safe to say that Della Maddalena needs to put in the performance of a lifetime in order to get the job done. Alongside that, though, Edwards is still hurting from his loss to Belal Muhammad last year.

After Leon suggested that fighting in the middle of the night impacted him, Della Maddalena had something to say.

Della Maddalena’s view on Edwards

“In my opinion, I feel like Leon has always fought like that, so just to blame the timing, I don’t think, is fair on Belal’s part,” Della Maddalena told The MacLife. “I think Leon has shown that he’s happy sort of not do too much, use his precise striking just to sit back, and I think Belal pulled off the perfect game plan just to push the pace, grab a hold of him, make it a bit more ugly.”

“That would be my plan: Put him up against the cage, build upon a pace, keep pushing the pace and try to make it ugly,” Della Maddalena said. “I think it’s a good game plan for me, and I’m going to go in there and use the blueprint to try and do what Belal did. I’m not going to try and grab ahold of Leon. I’m just going to be trying to just get in the pocket and land big shots and try to beat him down.”

“(I had) a bit of a layoff, start of the year, prior to a title fight, I think it’s the perfect opportunity, perfect time,” Della Maddalena said. “Fighting a former champion, five rounds, I think it’s just going to set up a big year.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

