Gustavo Balart determined to give family “the life they deserved”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 31, 2024

Gustavo Balart isn’t just pursuing his dreams at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video – he’s doing it for his family. 

Gustavo Balart

There, “El Gladiador” battles former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks for the interim crown. This scheduled five-rounder emanates live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 2.

His path to this pivotal moment in his career is nothing short of extraordinary. The former Olympic wrestler made the difficult decision to leave his home in Santiago de Cuba. He then embarked on a perilous journey with his father through South America.

Their goal was to reach the United States, where Balart hoped to find better opportunities.

“I came to the U.S. looking for more opportunities for myself and my family because in Cuba, the economic situation is very difficult, and I knew that my dream of becoming an MMA fighter would have never worked there,” he said.

Leaving behind his pregnant wife and two young daughters was one of the toughest decisions he had to make.

However, he made a promise to himself and his family that he would succeed and secure a future where they could be together.

This promise has been a driving force for him, both in his daily life and in his career as a mixed martial artist.

“I wish my family could be here with me. That is my dream. Having them here with me would make me fully happy,” Balart said.

“The more success I have, the more money I can earn to bring my family here to give them the life they deserve. I want my daughters to receive a proper education and my dad and my mom to have a comfortable life here in the U.S.”

Gustavo Balart finds great reason to push forward

The distance from his family has been a significant emotional burden for Gustavo Balart.

Despite the challenges of being apart, his wife and three daughters remain his greatest source of motivation.

“They depend on what I do at that moment. They depend on my effort,” he said.

“During the fight when I am tired, during the difficult moments, I think of them. I think of how important it is that I win the fight for them.”

