Mike Tyson explains why he had “the best 3 years” of his life while in prison

By Susan Cox - March 28, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is explaining why he had ‘the best 3 years’ of his life while in prison.

Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr.

‘Iron Mike’ is scheduled to get in the ring with Jake Paul on Saturday, July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson will be 58 years old at the time of the bout, 30 years older than ‘The Problem Child‘.

Paul has 9 wins (6 by KO) and 1 loss in the ring. Tyson sports 50 wins (44 by KO) and 6 losses in the ring.

Mike Tyson hasn’t fought since going eight rounds with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in November of 2020.

Jake Paul last fought and defeated Ryan Bourland by a first round TKO on March 2nd of this year.

In a video posted to ‘Instagram‘, Tyson sat down on a ‘streakwealth’ podcast and explained his comment:

“I had the best three years of my life in prison. “

Mike Tyson went to prison in 1992 after being convicted of rape in Indiana. The fighter was sentenced to 6 years but was released in 1995 after only serving 3.

When asked how he could say that – he had millions, Tyson responded:

“I had peace though.”

“Hey listen, I gotta tell you something, that don’t mean nothing (the money) when you don’t have your peace, your stability, your balance.”

“You need your sanity to dictate any part of life.”

“I always tell people God punishes you by giving you everything you want to see if you can handle it.”

As of 2024 Mike Tyson’s net worth is 10 million dollars, but in the day, at his peak, the heavyweight boxer was apparently worth 300 million dollars.

If you believe the rumors, Tyson could see a purse of 20 million dollars from getting in the ring with Jake Paul this summer.

What do you make of Mike Tyson’s commentary regarding prison being the best 3 years of his life?

Will you be watching Tyson vs. Paul on July 20th? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

